عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's National Science Academy And ICRC Strengthen Co-Op In Forensic Archaeology

Azerbaijan's National Science Academy And ICRC Strengthen Co-Op In Forensic Archaeology


12/24/2024 5:11:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of ANAS hosted a meeting with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to discuss ongoing joint efforts in the search for missing persons in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports.

Director of the Institute, Associate Professor Farhad Guliyev, highlighted the significance of their collaboration in exhumation and identification efforts, emphasizing its role in promoting humanism, restoring justice, and bringing international attention to Azerbaijani realities. He also noted that these efforts have paved the way for the development of forensic archaeology in Azerbaijan and the training of young specialists in the field.

ICRC representatives Uyum Vehit and Natnipoon Rattanarungruang expressed satisfaction with the collaboration in Garabagh and East Zangazur and presented the Institute with scientific and technical materials, including anatomical atlases and field research equipment.

Both sides discussed future plans to further enhance cooperation in forensic archaeology. The meeting was attended by ICRC staff member Narmin Mirzayeva and the head of the Forensic Archaeology Department, Associate Professor Akif Guliyev.

MENAFN24122024000195011045ID1109026562


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search