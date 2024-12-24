Azerbaijan's National Science Academy And ICRC Strengthen Co-Op In Forensic Archaeology
Date
12/24/2024 5:11:22 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of ANAS hosted a
meeting with representatives of the International Committee of the
Red Cross (ICRC) to discuss ongoing joint efforts in the search for
missing persons in Azerbaijan's liberated territories,
Azernews reports.
Director of the Institute, Associate Professor Farhad Guliyev,
highlighted the significance of their collaboration in exhumation
and identification efforts, emphasizing its role in promoting
humanism, restoring justice, and bringing international attention
to Azerbaijani realities. He also noted that these efforts have
paved the way for the development of forensic archaeology in
Azerbaijan and the training of young specialists in the field.
ICRC representatives Uyum Vehit and Natnipoon Rattanarungruang
expressed satisfaction with the collaboration in Garabagh and East
Zangazur and presented the Institute with scientific and technical
materials, including anatomical atlases and field research
equipment.
Both sides discussed future plans to further enhance cooperation
in forensic archaeology. The meeting was attended by ICRC staff
member Narmin Mirzayeva and the head of the Forensic Archaeology
Department, Associate Professor Akif Guliyev.
MENAFN24122024000195011045ID1109026562
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.