Azerbaijan's National Science Academy And ICRC Strengthen Co-Op In Forensic Archaeology

The Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of ANAS hosted a meeting with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to discuss ongoing joint efforts in the search for missing persons in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports.

Director of the Institute, Associate Professor Farhad Guliyev, highlighted the significance of their collaboration in exhumation and identification efforts, emphasizing its role in promoting humanism, restoring justice, and bringing international attention to Azerbaijani realities. He also noted that these efforts have paved the way for the development of forensic archaeology in Azerbaijan and the training of young specialists in the field.

ICRC representatives Uyum Vehit and Natnipoon Rattanarungruang expressed satisfaction with the collaboration in Garabagh and East Zangazur and presented the Institute with scientific and technical materials, including anatomical atlases and field research equipment.

Both sides discussed future plans to further enhance cooperation in forensic archaeology. The meeting was attended by ICRC staff member Narmin Mirzayeva and the head of the Forensic Archaeology Department, Associate Professor Akif Guliyev.