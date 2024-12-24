Ajman Sewerage Bags Best Place To Work In The UAE 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Ajman Sewerage has clinched the prestigious title of one of the Best Workplaces Award in the Public Sector in the UAETM️ for 2024 .

Awarded by, a global authority on workplace culture, this momentous accolade underscores the company's dedication to cultivating an environment where employees thrive both professionally and personally.

Considered a 'Gold Standard' in workplace Culture assessment, Great Place To Work® assess organizational culture, employee trust, and workplace practices. By earning this recognition, Ajman Sewerage Biorefinery joins the ranks of global organizations celebrated for prioritizing employee well-being, empowerment, and growth.





In its first-ever participation, Ajman Sewerage scored an overwhelming 97 percent in the Great Places to Work® Statements index, with majority of the 30 staff surveyed saying that the company was a great place to work for a variety of reasons, including equity, respect and fairness despite an employee's background, factors that contribute to a conducive working environment.

“Winning this award reflects our belief that a happy and motivated workforce is key to driving innovation and success. We are incredibly proud of the workplace culture we have built, which ultimately empowers our employees to contribute meaningfully and grow with the organization. Ajman Sewerage is setting benchmarks for workplace excellence in the UAE,” said the company's representative.

Ajman Sewerage's workplace culture revolves around transparency, collaboration, and continuous improvement. Employees are provided with opportunities to upskill through tailored training programs, while initiatives promoting diversity and inclusion ensure that every team member feels valued.

To support work-life harmony, the company has implemented activities designed to foster camaraderie and reduce stress. Additionally, robust communication channels encourage employees to share feedback, enabling the organization to adapt and evolve.

Employees at Ajman Sewerage view the recognition as validation of their collective efforts and dedication. Many cite the supportive atmosphere and opportunities for growth as key reasons for their job satisfaction.

Over the past few years, Ajman Sewerage has demonstrated leadership in implementing a range of innovative employee experience and well-being initiatives that prioritize happiness and inclusivity. These ongoing initiatives are aimed at building a sustainable working culture, where Ajman Sewerage employees can be themselves, show their expertise, contribute, and be part of something bigger.