Cong Strength Well Known, Says Dy CM Shivakumar On BJP’S Plans To Protest During Centenary Event

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 24 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday that the strength of the party was well known and even the BJP was aware of this.

Shivakumar said this while responding to questions from the at the Circuit House here regarding the BJP's 'Belagavi Chalo' campaign during the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Congress session.

"Why bring that up now? Let anyone try to disrupt. The strength of the Congress Party is something both they (BJP) and we are aware of. First, let's focus on organising historic events and creating a place in the pages of history," he remarked.

"Belagavi is witnessing a historic event. That's why the city has been decorated with lights, and the public should come and witness this grandeur," he added.

He also provided information about the historic 1924 Belagavi session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. "This event should not be viewed through the lens of any party. Whenever the Congress organises an event, it is not just for the party. It's done to reflect the nation's history and contemplate the direction in which the country should progress. I urge the public to participate in this programme," he said.

"In a democratic system, leaders who consider themselves representatives should attend this event. We aren't asking for thousands of people to be brought from across the state. Even a 100 participants are enough. I've been visiting the venues to inspect and ensure preparations. By Tuesday (December 24), all arrangements will be completed," he said.

When asked about the details of the programme, he replied, "The official events will begin on December 26. On the morning of December 26, there will be inaugural programmes at some locations. The 1924 Belagavi session led by Mahatma Gandhi was held at 3 p.m. on December 26, 1924. On the same date and time, the party's working committee meeting will take place.”

On the morning of December 27, at 10.30 a.m., the government will unveil a statue of Gandhi in the Suvarna Soudha premises. A photo session and luncheon will also take place at the Suvarna Soudha. At noon on December 27, a public meeting will be held," he elaborated.

On December 26, the Gandhi family will arrive in Belagavi. Arrangements have been made for their stay at the Circuit House and a private hotel. The final decision regarding the accommodations will be made by the Gandhi family's security personnel, he said. A team of Congress leaders from state and national level, including the state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, are in Belagavi to oversee preparations.