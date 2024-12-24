International Circus Brings Magic To Al Wakrah Old Souq

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: 'Beyond Reality' international circus comes to Al Wakrah Old Souq this holiday season, offering an opportunity for families and friends who are looking to spend some time outdoors with the coming end of the year.

Ongoing until January 2, 2025, the circus has scheduled two shows daily at 5pm and 7:30pm and is open for visitors of all ages.

Tickets are categorised into bronze, silver, and vip and are priced at QR50, QR100, QR200 and QR300 respectively.

They can be booked through Virgin Megastore here .

The organisers assure that guests can expect thrilling performances, amazing acrobatics, and delightful shows making for unforgettable memories for visitors.