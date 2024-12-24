Trump To Withdraw US From World Health Organization

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Members of Donald Trump's transition team are planning to withdraw the United States from the World Organization (WHO), according to outlet reports.

Reuters reported on Monday, December 23, that Trump's team intends to announce the decision on his first day in the White House.

The report cites experts familiar with Trump's transition team, including Lawrence Gostin, a global health professor at Georgetown University.

Gostin stated that the transition team is preparing to declare the U.S. withdrawal on or shortly after Trump's inauguration. He warned that such a move would create a significant void in global health funding and leadership.

The professor expressed deep concern, calling the withdrawal plans“catastrophic” for global health initiatives, as the U.S. is the largest financial contributor to WHO.

Trump had proposed a similar withdrawal in 2020, which was later reversed by President Joe Biden. Critics argue that withdrawing would diminish U.S. influence in global health and allow China to fill the leadership gap.

In addition to his stance on WHO, Trump has sparked controversy with his position on transgender issues, calling it“madness” and asserting that there are only two genders: male and female.

These remarks have drawn sharp criticism from LGBTQ and advocates, who argue that such statements dismiss the lived experiences of transgender individuals and fuel societal divisions.

Trump's potential withdrawal from WHO reflects his administration's contentious approach to global governance, prioritizing nationalistic policies over international collaboration.

These decisions, coupled with Trump's polarizing views on social issues, highlight the challenges of fostering unity and maintaining the U.S.'s leadership role on the global stage. A balanced approach is crucial to addressing public health needs and respecting diverse perspectives.

