UN body seeks collaboration with Syria’s new authorities on war crimes investigation

(MENAFN) The UN body aiding in the investigation of Syria's most heinous crimes said Monday that the country's new authorities were "very receptive" to its request for collaboration during a just finished visit to Damascus, and it is prepared to deploy.



The visit by Robert Petit, head of the International, Impartial, and Independent Mechanism for Syria, was the organization's first since its establishment by the UN General Assembly in 2016. It was established to aid in the gathering of evidence and the prosecution of those suspected of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.



Petit emphasized how crucial it is to save records and other proof before they are destroyed.

Syrians have been calling for the prosecution of those who committed crimes and killed people during President Bashar Assad's rule since the rebels overthrew him and opened prisons and detention centers.



