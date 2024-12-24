25Th International Al Bawasil Camp Empowers Children With Diabetes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the slogan 'We Can,' the 25th International Al Bawasil Camp for Children with Diabetes, organised by Qatar, continues its activities.

It involves 60 children diagnosed with diabetes, along with 12 medical staff members who accompany the children from participating countries. Besides, 65 QDA employees and volunteers provide round-the-clock care for the children at the camp's headquarters at the Aspire Sports Excellence Academy.

The children are divided into four teams, The Superheroes team, The Finack team, The Knights team, and The Flame team, each team is led by two skilled leaders and under the supervision of the camp's medical committee.

This year, in addition to Qatar, the camp has hosted participants from Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Sudan, Libya, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Iran, Morocco, Egypt, Oman, and Algeria.

Children live in an atmosphere of joy and excitement. The camp programme combines entertainment and education as many interactive workshops include nutrition workshops, insulin workshops and injection places, handicraft workshops, handkerchief workshops, and oral health workshop and a variety of recreational games such as the football challenge.