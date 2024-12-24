Youtube Populists Driving South Korea's Political Instability

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In the space of three weeks, South Korea has seen a brief declaration of martial law , its sudden repeal and the impeachment of its president, Yoon Suk Yeol.

One underappreciated driver of the recent drama is the rise of YouTube-based agitators, activists and influencers, who both benefit from and a new brand of populism. The effects in South Korea are stark – but the trend is global.

An extremely constituency

In South Korea's 2022 election, Yoon trailed his opponent for much of the campaign. His aggressive populist drew some support, but he looked set to fail.

Then he found a new constituency – a group of active and partisan young men focused on abolishing the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. These agitators used YouTube and other platforms to broadcast their message .

Along with traditional conservative voters, this crowd enabled Yoon to achieve a narrow win and control of South Korea's most powerful political position. He then duly abolished the gender ministry, saying structural sexism was“a thing of the past.”

After gaining power, Yoon issued arrest orders for several of his perceived political opponents. Among these was Kim Eo-Jun , a critical and inflammatory YouTube journalist, and a polarizing populist figure tied to liberal politics. Kim's weekly videos broadcast news, guest interviews and caustic commentary to millions of active followers.

We have grown used to the idea that social media platforms influence democratic processes by spreading news and analysis and directing users' attention by recommending particular content. However, the increasing political visibility of platform actors such as Kim suggests the influence is becoming more direct.