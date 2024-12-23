Registration Opens For Marmi Festival Championships

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Registration for the "Al Daou" and "Al Talaa" championships, as part of the 16th edition of the Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025), will begin this evening at the headquarters of Al Gannas Qatari Society in Katara – the Cultural Village.



The festival, held under the patronage of HE Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani and supported by the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund (Daam), is scheduled to take place from January 1 to February 1 at Sabkhat Marmi in the Sealine Area.



Registration and inspection for the "Al Daou" and "Al Talaa" championships will continue until December 26.



Online registration for these events is open until 11pm on December 25.



Meanwhile, registration for the "Haddad Al Tahaddi" championship, which started Monday, continues until December 26.



However, registration for the Saluki Race has officially closed.



Haddad Al Tahaddi Committee chairman Shawqi al-Kaabi said that the second day of registration saw a high turnout, as expected, following strong participation on the first day.



He stressed that registration for Haddad Al Tahaddi will continue until Thursday evening in Katara.



“We saw registrations from competitors across the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries, which is a promising sign of an exciting competition ahead between falcons and homing pigeons on the field,” he said.



"The registration witnessed significant and expected turnout for the various races, including the hybrid and Arabian categories,” said Ibrahim Khalil al-Tamimi, a member of the Saluki Race Committee.



“We anticipate a thrilling race and wish all participants success,” he added.“The Saluki Race is a vital part of the Marmi Festival, attracting a dedicated audience due to its excitement, challenge, and entertainment."

MENAFN23122024000067011011ID1109025650