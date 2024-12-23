(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'A Complete Unknown' star Timothée Chalamet at AB Hillsboro Village during the film's Nashville premiere reception. Photo by AB Hillsboro Village.

Timothée Chalamet discusses the 'A Complete Unknown' with Country Hall of Fame VP of Museum Services Michael Gray. Photo by Ray Di Pietro.

Gifts for Timothée Chalamet in the AB Hillsboro Village dressing room: a hat and custom-embroidered Carhartt jacket from N.B. Goods Nashville, and a blue 1960s typewriter from DetroitTypeWorks. Photo by AB Hillsboro Village.

The nominated graced the Belcourt Theatre screening before celebrating the Bob Dylan biopic at a reception at AB Hillsboro Village.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Just days before nabbing a trio of Golden Globe nominations, the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" had its surprise premiere in Nashville, featuring star Timothée Chalamet.Bringing the Searchlight Pictures film to the city that Bob Dylan himself embraced on late '60s albums like "Nashville Skyline," Chalamet's whirlwind day in Music City on Dec. 6 included a Q&A with Michael Gray, VP Museum Services at the Country Music Hall of Fame.Next, Chalamet gave a special introduction at the film's premiere, held at the historic Belcourt Theatre - once home to the Grand Ole Opry, located across the street from AB Hillsboro Village (Anzie Blue).The evening culminated at AB Hillsboro Village, Nashville's only woman-owned music venue. There, a capacity, standing-room-only crowd rubbed shoulders with the celebrated actor during "A Complete Unknown's "post-screening reception.“Nashville is a big, small town, and it really showed up for Timothée Chalet and 'A Complete Unknown,'” said AB Hillsboro Village co-owner Marcie Allen Van Mol, who arranged the premiere."A Complete Unknown" is now nominated for three Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture - Drama; Best Performance by a Male Actor - Drama (Timothée Chalamet); and Best Performance by a Make Actor in a Supporting Role (Edward Norton). The film opens in theaters nationwide on Christmas Day. The Golden Globes will be awarded on Sunday, January 5.ABOUT AB HILLSBORO VILLAGE:Located in the heart of Nashville in Hillsboro Village, AB (formerly the restaurant Anzie Blue) is a 4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Marcie and Derek Van Mol that just celebrated its 5-year anniversary. With a capacity of 250, AB is equipped to host a variety of events - from live music to comedy shows and beyond. Nashville's only woman-owned music venue, AB Hillsboro Village, has hosted more than 300 events - including Steve Earle, Joy Oladokun, Sam Palladio, and official AMERICANAFEST and Tin Pan South showcases - since opening its doors to music in March 2023.For more information about AB Hillsboro Village, visit AnzieBlue .For AB Hillsboro Village press requests, contact Marcie Allen Van Mol ...

Marcie A Van Mol

AB Hillsboro Village

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.