Sjoeblom Winery Unveils Vintage 2001 Chauvignon Reserve, A Rare Sparkling Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover Sjoeblom Winery's 2001 Chauvignon Reserve – Rare Sparkling Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley #Wine #NapaValley #SparklingWine

A Sparkling Wine Like No Other-A Must-Have Bubbly for This Holiday Season! ?✨

Multiple awards are given to Chauvignon Reserve 2001

Sjoeblom Winery releases its 2001 Chauvignon Reserve, a rare 24 year sparkling Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, perfect for the 2025 holiday season.

- Mike Sjöblom - Winemaker

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sjoeblom Winery Announces the Release of Vintage 2001 Chauvignon Reserve

A 100% Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Méthode Champenoise

Sjoeblom Winery is proud to announce the highly anticipated release of its Vintage 2001 Chauvignon Reserve, a 100% Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon crafted using the Méthode Champenoise. This unique sparkling wine has earned a 91-point rating and multiple medals in wine tasting competitions over the years, solidifying its status as a standout selection for wine enthusiasts.

Spring 2025 Disgorgement and Limited Availability

The winery has announced plans to disgorge the 2001 Chauvignon Reserve during Spring 2025, making it available just in time for the 2025 Christmas and New Year season. With the 1,000 cases from its library collection being released, this exclusive vintage promises to be a sought-after addition to holiday celebrations and collectors' cellars.

There are no other newly disgorged vintages from 2001 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon that can be acquired, and that is what makes this $250 bottle of sparkling wine truly unique, following the traditional Méthode Champenoise.

Over 25 Years of Craftsmanship

Mike Sjoblom, winemaker and CEO of Sjoeblom Winery, expressed his excitement about this release: "The 2001 Chauvignon Reserve represents over two decades of dedication, patience, and passion. We are thrilled to share this exceptional vintage with the world."

Blending traditional techniques with the winery's signature innovation, this sparkling Cabernet Sauvignon delivers complexity, elegance, and character -qualities that have earned it critical acclaim.

Reserve Your Bottles Today

Wine lovers are encouraged to secure their bottles early due to the limited availability of this vintage. For pre-orders and more information, visit

Sjoeblom Winery is actively seeking a distributor that aligns with our vision to showcase this rare and exceptional inventory.

About Sjoeblom Winery

Founded in 2000 in Napa Valley, Sjoeblom Winery is dedicated to crafting premium wines that honor tradition while pushing boundaries. Known for its award-winning vintages and innovative techniques, Sjoeblom Winery continues to set new standards in winemaking excellence.

Mike Sjoblom

Sjoeblom Winery

+ +1 707-363-6035

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.