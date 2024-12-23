PARTNER Real Estate Hosts Brand Launch Celebration And Showcases Real Estate Professional Maria Muntean

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PARTNER proudly unveiled its new brand identity on December 12, 2024, at The Turnip Rose Promenade in Costa Mesa, Orange County. The event brought together top professionals, real estate agents, and community partners to celebrate the company's vision of collaboration, innovation, and excellence in the real estate industry.Among the notable attendees was Maria Muntean , a dedicated real estate professional with over 20 years of experience helping buyers and sellers achieve their dreams. Maria's passion for delivering personalized service and her client-centered approach embody the values at the heart of PARTNER Real Estate.Maria Muntean: Guiding Dreams, One Home at a TimeMaria Muntean has built a successful career in real estate by focusing on one client, one home, and one success at a time. Her commitment to making her clients' dreams a reality has earned her a reputation as a trusted advisor and advocate in the real estate market."Helping clients see their dreams materialize is the most rewarding part of my work," Maria shared. "Being part of PARTNER Real Estate allows me to focus even more on delivering exceptional service with the support of an innovative and collaborative team."Maria's presence at the brand launch event highlighted her alignment with PARTNER Real Estate's mission to empower agents and elevate the client experience.Event Highlights:Visionary Leadership: CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma presented the company's roadmap for innovation and its dedication to empowering agents and clients alike.Agent Recognition: Maria Muntean and other exceptional agents were honored for their dedication and contributions to the real estate industry.Celebrating Collaboration: The event emphasized the importance of building lasting relationships and working together to achieve greater possibilities.About PARTNER Real Estate:PARTNER Real Estate is a forward-thinking real estate company committed to empowering agents, elevating client experiences, and fostering collaboration at every level. With a focus on innovation and personalized service, the company is redefining excellence in the real estate industry.For more information about PARTNER Real Estate or Maria Muntean, visit

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA

PARTNER Real Estate

+1 626-789-0159

...estate

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.