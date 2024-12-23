Erin Shular's Imaginative Tale 'I Wish My Mommy Was An Octopus' Featured As Top Winter Pick On Tri Delta Reads

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

I Wish My Mommy Was An Octopus Cover

Erin Shular's Book"I Wish My Mommy Was An Octopus" Tops Tri Delta's Winter Reading List

COLUMBUS, MS, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed children's book author Erin Shular is thrilled to announce a significant personal and professional achievement: her published book has been prominently featured on the official website of Tri Delta Sorority, making it the first title readers see on their“Tri Delta Reads” Winter 2024 list.Shular, a proud Tri Delta alumna, initially submitted her debut book for consideration on the sorority's website, only to face rejection. Undeterred, she continued to pursue her passion for writing. Now, with determination and resilience, her book has claimed the top spot on the sorority's featured reading list, showcasing her work to thousands of Tri Delta members nationwide."Seeing my book as the first title on Tri Delta's website is a dream come true," said Shular. "Being recognized by a community that has meant so much to me personally makes this milestone incredibly special."The Tri Delta sorority boasts an expansive network of active members and alumnae. The organization's "Tri Delta Reads" initiative highlights books authored by its members, offering valuable exposure and support to creatives within the community. Shular's feature ensures that her book will reach countless fellow Tri Delta sisters and readers across the country.Following this success, Shular is excited to share that her second book, I Wish My Mommy Was an Octopus , is a whimsical children's tale that explores the imaginative wish of a child longing for her mother to have eight arms, enabling her to juggle every task with ease while still providing love and attention. The book beautifully blends humor, heart, and relatable family dynamics, making it a hit among children and parents alike."Writing I Wish My Mommy Was an Octopus was such a joy," Shular shared. "I wanted to create a story that speaks to the everyday experiences of children while celebrating the unconditional love and dedication of parents."With two published books and growing recognition, Shular is excited about future writing projects. She credits her journey to perseverance, her supportive family, and her enduring connection with Tri Delta."This journey has shown me the power of persistence and community support," Shular said. "I'm incredibly grateful for the love and encouragement I've received. I hope my stories bring joy to readers everywhere."For more information about Erin Shular's books or to schedule interviews and appearances, visitAbout the AuthorErin is an acclaimed children's author whose stories capture the magic of imagination and the joy of family. Inspired by her own experiences as a parent, Erin crafts heartwarming tales that resonate with kids and parents alike. Through her books, Erin invites readers to explore vibrant adventures, celebrate unique bonds, and embrace the beauty of storytelling.

