Oi’S Pay-TV Asset Sale Sparks Investor Interest Amid Restructuring

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oi, Brazil's telecommunications giant, recently announced a binding offer from Mileto Tecnologia S.A. to acquire its pay-TV assets. This news sent Oi's stock soaring by 6.67%, reaching R$1.44 on December 23, 2024.



The offer includes Oi's subscriber base, terminal equipment, and related rights and obligations. The sale will occur through an Isolated Productive Unit (UPI).



This is a common method for companies in judicial reorganization to sell assets without the burden of existing liabilities. Oi granted Mileto exclusive negotiation rights, signaling a serious commitment to this transaction.



This potential sale aligns with Oi 's broader strategy to streamline operations and focus on its fiber broadband business, which the company views as key to future growth.



Since filing for bankruptcy protection in June 2016, Oi has actively divested assets to reduce debt and improve its financial position. In recent years, Oi has made significant moves to stabilize its operations.







In 2020, it sold its mobile assets for R$16.5 billion and delisted its American Depositary Receipts from the New York Stock Exchange in 2021. The company also filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. in early 2023.

Oi's Financial Turnaround and Strategic Asset Sale

Despite a challenging market environment, Oi reported a net profit of over R$15 billion in Q2 2024, reversing previous losses. However, revenue fell by 13%, highlighting ongoing challenges as demand for legacy services declines.



The pay-TV sector faces fierce competition from streaming services, leading to a drop in subscribers for many traditional providers. Oi's subscriber base was approximately 900,000 as of August 2024, but this number likely decreased further.



Mileto Tecnologia aims to revitalize the pay-TV business and could bring fresh strategies to attract customers. The acquisition group includes former Oi executive Roberto Guenzburger, indicating potential for innovative approaches in a struggling market.



This asset sale represents a crucial step for Oi as it navigates its restructuring process. It reflects the company's efforts to shed non-core operations and concentrate on profitable segments like fiber optics and digital solutions for businesses.

MENAFN23122024007421016031ID1109025107