Driving Climate Action: Lenovo's Comprehensive Strategy To Combat Climate Change And Reduce Global Carbon Footprint

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Lenovo's 2023/24 ESG Report

Lenovo recognizes that human activities are contributing to climate change and concurs with the findings of current climate science as described in the latest assessment report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Lenovo also recognizes that if left unchecked, current trends in climate change present serious economic and societal risks and agrees that specific actions are needed to stabilize atmospheric GHG levels and hold global average temperatures to acceptable increases.

Lenovo is working both internally and externally to help minimize and mitigate climate risks. It is committed to reducing the global carbon footprint of its business activities and has demonstrated its commitment by:



Implementing a corporate Climate and Energy Policy

Executing a long-term comprehensive Climate Change Strategy aligned to validated SBTi net-zero targets Setting corporate-wide objectives and targets which support the above Policy and Strategy

Lenovo's Chief Legal & Corporate Responsibility Officer provides executive leadership for its ESG position, including climate change programs. In addition, the ESG Executive Oversight Committee (EOC), chaired by the Chief Legal & Corporate Responsibility Officer, provides strategic direction and facilitates the coordination of ESG efforts across Lenovo, including proposing recommendations for the effective management of ESG programs. The ESG EOC is comprised of senior management from across the business and functional areas and is chartered to promote a culture that encourages strong ESG performance, including compliance and leadership activities. Regular updates on ESG issues, including updates on topics discussed by the ESG EOC, are also provided to the Board and its Committees from the Chief Legal & Corporate Responsibility Officer.

Concentrated discussion on ESG issues, including climate change, assists the Board in making the most appropriate decisions and providing oversight based on the long-term risks and opportunities that impact its stakeholders and the business. At least annually, the Board is briefed on Lenovo's ESG KPIs including Lenovo's climate strategy and progress towards its climate change mitigation goals.

