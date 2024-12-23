BJP Govt Has 'Zero Tolerance' For Corruption: MP CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 23 (IANS) Amid allegations levelled by Opposition against the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Mohan Yadav said on Monday that his government has 'zero tolerance' for corruption.

Chief Minister Yadav said his government is moving forward with the same commitment he has made on the very first day he took oath as the Chief Minister.

He claimed that all toll plazas or entry points where illegal activities were found have been stopped immediately.

"Our government has taken various tough decisions on the very first day (of taking charge as CM) and ending corruption at toll plazas was one of them. We have conducted a thorough investigation at all toll plazas and prompt action was initiated," he added.

Chief Minister Yadav's statement came a day after the Congress accused the BJP government of making Madhya Pradesh a "hub of scams," and failure in taking tough action against the nexus of officials and politically connected people operating in the state for decades.

The recovery of 52 kg gold and Rs 9.86 crore cash along with documents related to unaccounted assets from an ex-Regional Transport Office (RTO) constable during raids conducted by multiple agencies have sparked a political controversy here in Madhya Pradesh.

On Sunday, Congress demanded the inclusion of names of the former and current Road Transport Ministers, along with department officials and their family members in the ongoing Lokayukta raid against ex-RTO constable Sourabh Sharma.

Referring to the Income Tax Department searches against builders in the state, the opposition Congress called for a probe to investigate the links between the builders and retired bureaucrats as well as those currently serving in the current BJP government.

Responding to CM Yadav's statement, senior Congress leader and former Minister Mukesh Nayak, who is also in charge for the state media department, said the Chief Minister has finally accepted that corruption took place in the RTO department.

"CM Yadav has accepted that high-level corruption was involved in the RTO department. Then, why he didn't take any action against senior officials and the Transport Minister? Why tainted officials are being shielded," Nayak asked.