(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Ukraine's 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, part of the Airborne Assault Forces, have captured four Russian soldiers in Kursk region. The captives revealed that North Korean military personnel are fighting alongside Russian forces.

“Unlike former convicts often used in Russian assault waves, these individuals volunteered, signed contracts, and joined the fight to earn money,” the post reads.

Following a brief ten-day training period, they were deployed to the front lines against Ukrainian forces.

The captives disclosed that North Korean soldiers were involved in combat missions alongside Russian forces. "The Koreans storm the positions, and then we move in to secure," one of the Russian POWs admitted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) reported the elimination of 77 North Korean soldiers in Kursk region over the past three days.