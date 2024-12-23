Heavy Snowfall Hits Western Serbia, Authorities Urge Caution

(MENAFN- IANS) Belgrade, Dec 23 (IANS) Heavy snowfall has hit western and southwestern Serbia, prompting authorities to warn of potential disruptions to and electricity on Monday.

The Serbian Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) issued an urgent weather alert, forecasting intense snowfall from today through Wednesday with the heaviest snow expected in the western regions.

The of Interior's Sector for Emergency Situations has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary and stay indoors. Residents have been urged to prepare for possible power outages.

To ensure timely communication, RHMZ has activated an emergency SMS notification system to inform the public of the severe weather conditions and provide necessary instructions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Snowfall is expected to persist over the next two days, with emergency services on standby to clear roads and assist affected areas.

By Wednesday, between 20 and 40 cm of snow is forecast for lower areas, while mountain regions could receive over 50 cm, according to RHMZ.

Earlier this year, Serbia had faced significant losses due to drought which ravaged crops.

The drought had drastically lowered crop yields, forcing farmers to start their harvests much earlier than planned.

Sugar beet harvesting began earlier than the usual mid-October timeline, with corn and sunflower harvests also starting about a month and a half ahead of schedule.

Experts indicated that the drought had sped up the corn harvest, leading to a projected yield decrease of 16 to 20 per cent.

In response, the local government has been investing in irrigation systems to support agriculture.

Petar Samolovac, assistant secretary for Agriculture, Water Management, and Forestry in Vojvodina, said that the total investment in these irrigation systems amounts to $6.15 million.

The temperatures had hit record highs in the Mediterranean with countries such as Albania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Turkey and Greece, witnessing blistering heat, this year.