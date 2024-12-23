Fairmont Jaipur Spreads Holiday Cheer With A Joyful Tree Lighting Ceremony

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 2024, National: Fairmont Jaipur ushered in the festive season with its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, a heartwarming evening that celebrated the spirit of togetherness and giving. The event took place at Anjum, where a magnificent Christmas tree illuminated the space, symbolizing warmth and the joy of the holiday season.



A highlight of this year\'s celebration was the beautifully curated sustainable Christmas tree, featuring a wooden base and live Poinsettia planters, thoughtfully designed by the hotel\'s in-house team. This eco-friendly creation added a unique and charming touch to the festive ambiance, seamlessly blending sustainability with holiday cheer.



The evening was further enlivened by live music performances and heartfelt Christmas carol singing by the talented children from Apna Ghar, a local NGO. Their melodious performance brought an extra layer of warmth and compassion to the celebration, truly embodying the spirit of the season.



Guests indulged in a delectable spread of festive delicacies, each dish thoughtfully crafted to capture the essence of the holiday season. The menu featured a wide range of mouth-watering appetizers, savoury mains, and decadent desserts, offering a perfect balance of traditional and contemporary flavours. From rich, spiced dishes to delicate seasonal treats, the culinary offerings were designed to delight the senses. Signature beverages, including festive cocktails and warm drinks, complemented the dining experience, further enhancing the holiday spirit with every sip. The thoughtfully curated spread ensured that each guest enjoyed a memorable and flavourful celebration.



In addition, guests participated in a unique wood chiseling activity in collaboration with Orange Tree Homes. Witnessing the artistry on display showcased a seamless blend of modern design and traditional craftsmanship. This special activity added a creative and innovative touch to the festivities.



As a token of love, guests were given sustainable jute bags and plantable coasters, while the hotel\'s delectable plum cake provided a sweet ending to the evening. The Tree Lighting Ceremony continues to be a cherished tradition at Fairmont Jaipur, symbolizing hope, joy, and the hotel\'s dedication to fostering meaningful connections within the community.



About Fairmont Jaipur



Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the pink city with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor, inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, with elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, it reflects a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. Zoya, the bright and vibrant all-day dining outlet, Anjum, the central tea lounge, which is home to signature Fairmont tea culture, Zarin, the spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant, Aza, the colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails, and Zia, combines Mughal-era grills and American barbecue traditions amidst a serene citrus garden setting under the stars, form the food and beverage offerings of Fairmont Jaipur. Along with this, the expansive pillarless ballroom and complementary lawns and meeting rooms make it an ideal place to host social events, meetings and conferences. Fairmont Jaipur, a pinnacle of hospitality, proudly holds accolades such as the ET MICE & Tourism Awards 2023 as Wedding Hotel of the Year, Best Sustainable Hotel 2024 by Travel & Leisure India, Hospitality Icons Award 2024: Luxurious hotel for destination wedding at the times hospitality icons 2024, Hotelier India: Socially Responsible Hotel of the Year 2024



About Fairmont



Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

