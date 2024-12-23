Truck carrying acid drops into river in fatal bridge collision

(MENAFN) A tragic bridge collapse in Brazil on Sunday resulted in a truck carrying sulfuric acid plunging into the Tocantins River, claiming at least two lives, with several others still missing. The collapse occurred on the 550-meter-long bridge connecting Estreito in Maranhão and Aguiarnópolis in Tocantins while multiple vehicles, including several cars and two trucks, were crossing. One truck was confirmed to be carrying sulfuric acid, while the contents of the other vehicle remain unknown.



Among the fatalities were a 25-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, while eight people are still missing. Rescue operations were briefly halted due to concerns over the leaking acid and its environmental risks, but resumed later with boats being used instead of divers from the Military Firefighters Corps. Authorities are prioritizing safety during the search and recovery efforts.



The 60-year-old Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge had long been a concern, with a local deputy capturing footage of its deteriorating condition just moments before it collapsed. Preliminary reports suggest structural failure caused by the weight of heavy trucks, as the central span of the bridge gave way, sending vehicles into the river over 50 meters deep.



This bridge served as a key link on the BR-226 highway connecting Brasília to Belém, and the collapse has led to road closures. Alternative routes are being provided to travelers. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

MENAFN23122024000045015687ID1109023479