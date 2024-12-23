Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp gets transformed into desolate ghost town

(MENAFN) Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp, once one of the most densely populated areas in the world, has been transformed into a desolate ghost town due to the Israeli military's systematic destruction. Satellite images reveal extensive damage to the buildings, with little spared from the onslaught. Dogs now roam the area in search of food, even scavenging decomposing bodies.



The Israeli military began a ground invasion of northern Gaza on October 5th, claiming it aimed to prevent Hamas from regaining strength. However, Palestinians contend that Israel intends to seize northern Gaza and convert it into a buffer zone after forcibly displacing its residents. According to Amos Harel, a military analyst at Haaretz, about 70% of the buildings in Jabalia were completely destroyed during the operation.



During a visit to the camp, Harel noted that even the few remaining buildings showed signs of severe damage. He compared the destruction in Jabalia to the level of devastation seen in southern Lebanon, stating that the destruction in Jabalia was on an even larger scale.



The Israeli army, operating with its 162nd Armored Division, has faced significant casualties, with 35 soldiers killed and hundreds injured. In response, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) adjusted their tactics, adopting slower movements that, while causing more destruction, have helped reduce the number of soldier casualties.



The ongoing operation in Jabalia and surrounding areas is part of a broader Israeli military strategy to forcibly relocate the Palestinian population from northern and southern Gaza. The plan, originally proposed by former Israeli National Security Council head Maj. Gen. Giora Eiland, aims to control the distribution of humanitarian aid by imposing a blockade on northern Gaza, displacing its 300,000 residents. Palestinians are deeply distrustful of Israel's "safe corridors," given their history of being relocated to these areas only to face repeated bombardments.

