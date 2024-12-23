Kuwait FM, GCC Secretary General Discuss Latest Developments
KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya met on Monday with Secretary General of The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Mohammad Albudaiwi discussing latest developments at the regional and international levels.
A press release by the Foreign Ministry said that the discussions tackled means of enhancing all efforts to elevate the joint GCC action and solidarity in all fields.
The two officials also discussed latest developments both in the region and on the international level.(end)
