Cold Weather Grips Pakistan, Peshawar Declared Most Polluted City

12/23/2024 2:09:51 AM

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) According to the Meteorological Department, Pakistan is set to experience cold weather today. Freezing temperatures are expected in mountainous regions during morning and night hours.

Light rain and snowfall are anticipated in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and northeastern Punjab under partly cloudy skies. Plains in Punjab, upper Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to face fog early in the morning and at night, prompting the closure of the M1 Motorway from Rashakai to Peshawar Toll Plaza due to reduced visibility.

Meanwhile, Peshawar has been declared the most polluted city in Pakistan, with a particulate matter (PM) level recorded at 367. Rawalpindi follows with a PM level of 252, while Haripur ranks third with 239. These alarming levels highlight rising air quality concerns across the country.

Tribal News Network

