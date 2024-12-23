AI And Governance : A Powerful Duo For Healthcare.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) KFSHRC CEO Dr. Al-Fayyad emphasizes its role in achieving Saudi Vision 2030.

Riyadh:

Dr. Majid Al-Fayyad, CEO of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, emphasised the importance of governance in the local healthcare sector, noting that it is a cornerstone for achieving Saudi Vision 2030. He made these remarks while attending the third International Corporate Governance at Alfaisal University, which discussed the role of governance in enhancing corporate performance and promoting integrity and transparency in the healthcare sector.





Al-Fayyad commended the healthcare sector's transformation journey in the Kingdom, including forming new entities and separating service providers from regulatory and oversight bodies. He stated that this is a fundamental principle for achieving good governance and enhancing integrity and transparency, making governance a top priority.

The conference was attended by a large gathering of academics, healthcare professionals, lawyers, policymakers, and business leaders. It aimed to foster dialogue on reimagining corporate governance in the age of artificial intelligence and explore how to leverage AI to create a positive impact while mitigating potential risks and ensuring ethical decision-making.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.