Celebrating Its Greatest Asset: Morad Yousuf Behbehani Group Honors Employees at End-of-Year Annual Celebration

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, 22nd December 2024 – In a vibrant celebration held at the Cricket Stadium in Boulevard, Salmiya, Morad Yousuf Behbehani Group honored their exceptional employees in recognition of their dedication and contributions throughout the year.

The event embodied the Group's strong commitment to being a people-oriented organization, emphasizing the importance of its employees as the driving force behind its success. Over 800 employees and their families attended the gathering, which featured an array of exciting activities including team-building activities, quizzes and challenges with prizes, children's entertainment, and more.

Welcoming the attendees, Mr. Abdulmohsen Behbehani, Group Director, expressed his gratitude for the employees' hard work and commitment. He remarked, "Our employees are the heart of our organization, and it is their passion, dedication, and teamwork that have brought us to where we are today."

Speaking during the event, Mr. Elie Debs, HR Manager, stated: “This annual gathering is more than just a celebration; it’s a token of appreciation from management to employees for their unwavering commitment to our values and ethics. It also provides an opportunity to connect with each other beyond the workplace and foster a sense of camaraderie and gratitude.”

The ceremony also recognized long-serving employees who have dedicated 15 years or more to the company, honoring their loyalty, perseverance, and tireless efforts in contributing to the organization’s growth.

Morad Yousuf Behbehani Group reiterated their commitment to hosting similar events annually, showcasing their steadfast appreciation for their people. This celebration is a testament to the Group’s belief that its employees are its greatest asset, reinforcing its reputation as a company that places people at the core of its values and vision.





