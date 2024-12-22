IACC Launches New National Integrity Index

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC) on Sunday unveiled the latest edition of the National Integrity Index, measuring the public administration's commitment to national integrity standards in line with international guidelines and the policies of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

During a ceremony commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day, which this year was held under the theme“Justice and Integrity: The Approach of Every Official and Employee,” IACC Chairman Muhannad Hijazi reiterated the commission's commitment to transforming Jordan into a corruption-free nation.

Hijazi stressed that the IACC is focused on building a fair, efficient, and transparent administration that delivers quality services to citizens with integrity, as directed by His Majesty King Abdullah, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also urged public servants to make bold decisions, warning that indecision weakens public service delivery and erodes trust in state institutions.

Hijazi also said that 176 corruption cases were referred to the judiciary this year, a 41 per cent decrease compared with the previous year, resulting in the recovery of JD141 million for the National Treasury.

UNDP Resident Representative in Jordan Randa Aboul Hosn commended the "fruitful" partnership between the UNDP and the IACC in advancing the national integrity strategy and supporting the government's public sector modernisation efforts.

Deputy Head of the OECD Anti-Corruption and Integrity Division Jesper Johnson also commended the IACC's work, noting that Jordan was one of the first Arab countries to ratify the United Nations Convention Against Corruption in 2005.

He also highlighted the commission's implementation of numerous integrity strategies and the establishment of a comprehensive integrity framework in Jordan, assuring the OECD's ongoing support for the IACC.

The ceremony was attended by Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni, Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi, and Cabinet ministers.