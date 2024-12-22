Stuart Therapeutics Announces The Appointment Of Two New Board Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Stuart Therapeutics adds recognized leaders in ophthalmology therapeutics development, commercialization.

STUART, Fla., Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Stuart Therapeutics announced today the appointment of Tracy Valorie and Jason Werner to the company's Board of Directors, bringing the total number of Board members to five. These new Directors will hold the positions previously held by Robert O. Baratta, MD, who passed away suddenly in the third quarter of this year, and retired US Representative Diane Black, RN, who recently resigned her position on the company's Board.

Stuart, Florida

Continue Reading

Tracy Valorie is a strategic business consultant and the owner of TMV Associates LLC since July 2019. Ms. Valorie has 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. Ms. Valorie served as the senior vice president, general manager of the U.S. pharmaceutical and surgical businesses at Bausch + Lomb from July 2012 to May 2019. Prior to joining B+L in 2012, Ms. Valorie served as commercial lead of ophthalmology at Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE ) where she had global responsibility for the ophthalmology brands as well as responsibility for commercial development of the mid-stage portfolio and long-range strategic planning. She currently serves as a consultant or board member to several start-up companies and has recently been named to the Board of Directors of the Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF). Ms. Valorie holds a Master of Business Administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of Connecticut at Storrs, CT.

Jason Werner currently serves as Executive Chairman of Sightstream Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing regenerative therapies in Ophthalmics and is a member of the Board of Directors of InflammX Therapeutics. Additionally, Mr. Werner had served as a director of Alimera since Q2 2023 prior to joining Alimera's management team in Q4 2023 and subsequently helping lead the company through its recent sale to ANI Pharma in Q4 - 2024. Mr. Werner previously co-founded and served as Chief Operating Officer of Eyevance Pharmaceuticals from the company's founding through its sale to Santen Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He has also held a variety of commercial development roles and corporate strategy positions at companies such as Sun Pharma, Nicox SA and Inspire Pharmaceuticals, all within the field of ophthalmology. Mr. Werner received his B.S. in business administration from the University of New Hampshire.

"We are excited about the opportunity to bring Tracy and Jason in as members of our Board of Directors and senior advisors to Stuart Therapeutics as we transition to our next stage of development and commercialization in ophthalmology therapeutics," said Eric Schlumpf, Stuart's President and CEO. "Our team will benefit from the successful experiences they bring to our organization. We would also like to acknowledge the contributions of our friend and co-founder Bob Baratta, MD, and Diane Black, RN, who were instrumental in guiding the company through its formative stages, and we wish Diane well in her future endeavors."

"I am thrilled to join the board of directors at Stuart Therapeutics. The opportunity to contribute to such an innovative biotech company at the forefront of groundbreaking treatments is truly exciting. I look forward to collaborating with an incredible team, helping guide the company as it looks to make a meaningful impact on patients' lives diagnosed with underserved ophthalmic disorders," said Tracy Valorie.

Jason Werner said, "This is an exciting time for Stuart Therapeutics with key development and pipeline milestones on the horizon. I look forward to working alongside Tracy and Eric and the rest of the talented team to helping ensure these novel therapeutics make their way to patients while maximizing shareholder value for Stuart and its investors."

About Stuart Therapeutics, Inc.

Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage ophthalmology therapeutic development company, based in Stuart, Florida. The company's lead asset, ST-100, is in the final stages of its Phase 3 clinical trial, with a readout expected in the first quarter of 2025. Stuart is also developing leading edge programs in retinal disease and myopia and has a development partnership through a license for neuroprotection in glaucoma with Glaukos Corp. of Aliso Viejo, California.

Media Contact:

Eric Schlumpf

President & CEO

[email protected]

206-228-2781

SOURCE Stuart Therapeutics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED