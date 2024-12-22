Sanctions On Syria 'Must Be Lifted As Soon As Possible': Türkiye FM

Sanctions On Syria 'Must Be Lifted As Soon As Possible': Türkiye FM
Date
12/22/2024 2:39:01 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Damascus: International sanctions on Damascus must be lifted "as soon as possible" to allow Syria to get back on its feet and refugees to return home, Türkiye's top diplomat said Sunday.
"The sanctions imposed on the previous Regime need to be lifted as soon as possible," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on a visit to Damascus.
"The international community needs to mobilise to help Syria get back on its feet and for the displaced people to return."
MENAFN22122024000063011010ID1109021791
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.