Sanctions On Syria 'Must Be Lifted As Soon As Possible': Türkiye FM

Damascus: International sanctions on Damascus must be lifted "as soon as possible" to allow Syria to get back on its feet and refugees to return home, Türkiye's top said Sunday.

"The sanctions imposed on the previous need to be lifted as soon as possible," Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan said on a visit to Damascus.

"The international community needs to mobilise to help Syria get back on its feet and for the displaced people to return."