‘Azaad’ Title Song Showcases The Bond Between Animals And Their Loved Ones

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) The title track 'Azaad Hai Tu' from the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Azaad' hit the airwave on Sunday. The song was launched by Ajay Devgn along with Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, Abhishek Kapoor, and Pragya Kapoor.

The song has been crooned by superstar Arijit Singh with the composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song showcases the between animals and their loved ones.

Talking about the song, Amit Trivedi said,“Every song has a story to tell. When Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) narrated what he wanted to showcase with 'Azaad Hai Tu', I knew the music and tunes had to be different from the love songs we usually compose. Depicting the purity of the relationship between animals and their guardians was a fresh concept, and curating the perfect tunes became our utmost priority”.

He further mentioned,“Once I heard Azaad's story, I immediately knew what kind of music would work best. As a team, when we heard the final composition, everyone felt an instant connection, not just with the music, but with Azaad himself. That's when we knew we had created the perfect music for 'Azaad Hai Tu'”.

Abhishek Kapoor shared,“The essence of 'Azaad Hai Tu' lies in capturing the pure love and loyalty that animals bring into our lives. We wanted to showcase the depth of this relationship and the extraordinary lengths animals go to protect their caretakers”.

“Azaad Hai Tu is a perfect blend of emotions and feelings that Azaad shares with his guardians. Ajay Devgn and Aaman Devgan formed such a close bond with the horse that everything else naturally fell into place, right from the soothing melodies to the majestic backdrops, making Azaad Hai Tu one of the most special songs of the film”, he added.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film is set to release in theatres on January 17, 2025.