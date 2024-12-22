South Africa: Seven Killed In Limpopo Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Johannesburg, Dec 23 (IANS) Seven people were killed and five in a road accident in Limpopo Province, northeastern South Africa, local authorities confirmed.

The accident occurred on on Sunday involved a pileup of seven cars including a minibus carrying on the N1 highway near Ga Phasha, a village in Limpopo Province, leading to the tragedy, said Violet Mathye, a member of the executive council for and community safety at the Limpopo Provincial Legislature.

The injured were immediately taken to the hospital, Mathye said.

"We urge our drivers and pedestrians to be more cautious when driving or walking along the roads during the festive season. Road safety is the responsibility of all," said Mathye.

Mathye sent condolences to the bereaved families and said investigation is underway for the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident twelve people were killed and others seriously injured in a head-on collision in Eastern Cape Province, South Africa.

Local authorities confirmed on Sunday that the accident occurred at approximately 8 p.m., local time, Saturday on the N2 road near Dutywa, a town in Mbhashe Local Municipality in the province.

According to Unathi Binqose, the spokesperson for the Provincial Transport Department, the crash involved a minibus taxi carrying 10 passengers and a bakkie -- a South African English term for a pickup truck -- with four occupants.

Of the bakkie's passengers, "three men died on the scene, while a female passenger suffered serious injuries," Binqose said.

"In the minibus taxi, eight people tragically lost their lives -- four men and four women. Two others were injured and rushed to hospital for medical attention," he said. "This is the second worst crash since the beginning of the festive season."

One injured woman in the minibus taxi later succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities on Eastern Cape roads Saturday alone to 23 from four separate accidents, confirmed the spokesperson, Xinhua news agency reported.

This came just a few days after a head-on collision on the N9 road outside Graaff-Reinet, a town in the same province, claimed 15 lives Monday.

A culpable homicide case has been opened by police for further investigation.

Binqose also urged motorists to exercise extreme caution during the festive season to prevent further loss of life.

"There's a greater responsibility on drivers to be extra cautious and be patient with one another so we can avoid head-on collisions," he said.