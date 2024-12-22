Maha CM Fadnavis Meets Anna Hazare, Gets Invite To Visit Ralegan Siddhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahilya Nagar (Maharashtra), Dec 22 (IANS) After assuming office as the Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis visited Maharashtra's Ahilya Nagar for the first time and met social activist Anna Hazare on Sunday.

Fadnavis visited Ahilya Nagar for the first time on Sunday after becoming the Chief of Maharashtra.

During the meeting, social activist Anna Hazare congratulated Fadnavis and also invited him to visit Ralegan Siddhi.

In a post on X, CM Devendra Fadnavis wrote, "Today, I met senior social worker, Padma Bhushan Anna Hazare ji in Ahilyanagar, during which I took his blessings and thanked him for his good wishes. Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil was also present at this time."

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office shared pictures of the two on its X account. The CMO wrote, "Social worker Anna Hazare congratulated Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and invited him to visit Ralegan Siddhi. On this occasion, the Chief Minister greeted Mr Hazare and thanked him for the wishes."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived at the helipad of Padma Shri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Foundation Medical College. He was accompanied by Legislative Council Chairman Prof. Ram Shinde. Water Resources Minister (Godavari and Krishna Basin Development Corporation) Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil welcomed the Chief Minister.

MLAs Sangram Jagtap, Shivajirao Kardile, Kashinath Date, former minister Babanrao Pachpute, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam, District Collector Siddharam Salimath, Special Inspector General of Police, Nashik area Dattatray Karale; Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola; Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad Ashish Yerekar; Municipal Commissioner Yashwant Dange and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister arrived at Shirdi Airport. He was welcomed by Sub-Divisional Officer Manik Aher.

On Saturday, the Maharashtra government had allocated departments to the ministers. Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday approved the allocation of departments to the ministers, as per the recommendation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has kept the Home, Energy and Law departments with himself. Ajit Pawar has been given the responsibility of the Finance Department. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde has been given the Urban Development and Public Works Department.

It may be noted that 39 ministers of Mahayuti took oath on December 15. These included 19 ministers from the BJP, 11 from the Shiv Sena Shinde faction and nine from the NCP Ajit Pawar faction.