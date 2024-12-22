Man Injured In Kupiansk After Drone Drops Explosive Payload

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A civilian man suffered injuries in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, as a Russian drone drops an explosive payload on him.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"The invaders targeted the civilian population in Kupiansk, using a drone carrying explosives. A civilian man, 56, who was walking down the street, sustained injuries to his limbs," Syniehubov wrote.

According to the official, the severe injuries led to amputations.

Law enforcers are working at the scene, documenting yet another terrorist act by Russian invaders.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, eight civilians were injured in Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours as a result of enemy shelling, including a 12-year-old girl.

Illustrative photo: Office of the President