Kallas: Russia Poses Direct Threat To Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas believes Europe is facing a wide range of threats coming from Russia.

That's according to Yle , Ukrinform reports.

After an informal summit of European leaders in Finland, Kaja Kallas highlighted the multifaceted threats facing the continent: "Russia poses a direct threat to Europe's security, but security comprises of different elements, and they are different in the east, south, north and west. But we can tackle these issues if we work together."

Kallas pointed to a range of hybrid threats across Europe, including sabotage, cyberattacks, the use of unregistered "shadow" fleets, GPS jamming and damage to critical infrastructure like cables.

She also emphasized the weaponization of migration as a growing concern, driven not only by hostile actors but also by criminal networks.

As reported earlier, European Union leaders convened for an informal summit in Saariselkä over the weekend in Finnish Lapland's Inari, where discussions centered on Europe's evolving security challenges.