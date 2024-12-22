US imposes sanctions on Pakistan due to its missile plan

(MENAFN) The United States has imposed sanctions on several Pakistani entities, including the state-owned National Development Complex (NDC), accusing them of being involved in the development of long-range ballistic missiles. The sanctions, announced by the US State Department, include asset freezes and transaction bans with US entities. These measures target the NDC, which is believed to play a key role in developing Pakistan's Shaheen missile series.



Jon Finer, Deputy National Security Advisor, expressed concerns about the potential threat posed by Pakistan's advancing missile technology, especially regarding the acquisition of advanced rocket-motor testing equipment. The US government reiterated its longstanding concerns about weapons proliferation, while also emphasizing its intention to continue engaging with Pakistan on these matters.



In addition to the NDC, three Karachi-based companies—Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International, and Rockside Enterprise—were sanctioned for supporting Pakistan's missile program. These actions follow similar sanctions imposed on foreign entities, including a Chinese research institute, earlier this year.



Pakistan responded by condemning the sanctions, calling them unjust and warning that they could undermine regional stability. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also accused the US of double standards, pointing out that other countries have been allowed to access advanced military technologies without similar restrictions. Furthermore, Pakistan's opposition party, led by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, voiced strong opposition to the sanctions.

