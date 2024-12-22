Elon Musk slams Associated Press for its coverage of deadly Christmas market incident in Germany

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has slammed the Associated Press (AP) for its coverage of the deadly Christmas market incident in Magdeburg, Germany, calling the news agency “Associated Propaganda.” Musk’s criticism was directed at AP’s headline, which described the attack as a car “driving into a group of people.” A user on X (formerly Twitter) had pointed out that the passive language used in the headline downplayed the severity of the incident, where a speeding vehicle struck a crowd, resulting in at least four fatalities and more than 60 injuries. Musk agreed, highlighting how the language failed to capture the chaos and violence of the attack.



The driver, a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor with a residence permit in Germany, was arrested at the scene. Authorities have classified the incident as a deliberate attack, though the motive remains under investigation. Musk, known for challenging mainstream media, previously criticized legacy media outlets for their biases and questioned the public’s trust in news organizations. The Magdeburg attack has led to increased security in Germany, with some towns canceling Christmas market events for safety.

