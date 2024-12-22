European NATO nations explore idea of deploying troops in Ukraine

(MENAFN) Western European leaders are exploring the idea of deploying to Ukraine as part of a potential ceasefire agreement with Russia, according to a report by The Washington Post. These discussions are still in the early stages, but they reflect members' desire to provide Ukraine with leverage in negotiations to end the ongoing conflict.



The proposal was raised during a meeting in Brussels attended by NATO Chief Mark Rutte, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and several European leaders. It was also mentioned during talks between Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Paris. While Trump showed interest in the idea, he has not yet committed, as his administration is still shaping its policy.



The concept involves creating a European-led peacekeeping force outside of NATO, potentially providing Ukraine with a security guarantee as the country is unlikely to join NATO in the near future. Macron has been advocating for this plan since February, seeking support from European countries like the UK and several Nordic and Baltic states.



Although the specifics remain unclear, the force could require tens of thousands of troops and a clearly defined mandate to ensure its effectiveness and protect against potential attacks. Zelensky has expressed support for the idea, emphasizing that it should complement Ukraine's NATO ambitions, not replace them.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated his readiness for peace talks with Ukraine, stressing that any agreement must address key security concerns, including Ukraine’s NATO aspirations, recognition of new territorial realities, and a commitment to neutrality.

MENAFN22122024000045015687ID1109021237