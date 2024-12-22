Tally Solutions Unveils Its Latest Campaign 'Perfectly Simple' Highlighting The Comprehensive Capabilities Of Tallyprime

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 22 December 2024: Tally Solutions, a leading company providing business

management software for small and medium businesses, launched its new digital campaign,

'Perfectly Simple'. The campaign features a series of dynamic digital films that bring to life

TallyPrime's intuitive and comprehensive business management and compliance capabilities, in

Arabic and English. The films are available on Tally's social and digital platforms like META, YouTube,

Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Designed to be user-friendly and adaptable, TallyPrime empowers businesses through its single

unified platform to efficiently handle various operational needs. Ihas simplified operations for over

2.5 million businesses across the globe regardless of industry, market, or size.

Focusing on everyday business situations, the films focus on TallyPrime's versatility as a

comprehensive solution for businesses that go beyond just accounting to include invoicing,

inventory management, reporting, compliance, and more. The films also showcase TallyPrime's

robust e-invoicing capabilities, developed to meet the requirements of both Phase 1 and Phase 2.

With TallyPrime, businesses can effortlessly generate error-free B2B and B2C e-invoices in both

English and Arabic in just a few clicks along with insightful reports and event logs.

"The Middle East is one of our key focused geographies, and we are continuously working towards

elevating the experience of entrepreneurs in this region. Running business operations can often

consume so much time that it prevents entrepreneurs from focusing on more strategic aspects of

their business. That's where TallyPrime makes a difference. These films highlight how TallyPrime

brings focus to smart digitization, offering an all-in-one solution that simplifies operations and helps

businesses thrive. With a strong emphasis on speed, simplicity, reliability, and flexibility-our core

non-functional requirements-TallyPrime not only streamlines processes and enhances productivity

but also supports businesses in both English and Arabic improving collaboration within the team and

across the ecosystem,” said Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer of Tally Solutions.

“We were determined to push our creative limits to conceptualize and execute the Tally films for the

Middle East market and make them unforgettable and authentic. Truly the most creatively

stimulating film campaign for us as a production,” said Abhishek Lamba, Director of Great Mountain

Picturehouse.

The campaign reinforces the brand's commitment to empowering businesses with user-friendly,

efficient tools that simplify business operations ensuring growth and compliance management in an

ever-evolving business landscape. With the growing importance of e-invoicing in KSA, TallyPrime's

solution stands out by meeting all regulatory requirements. It enables businesses to generate error-

free, compliant e-invoices in both Arabic and English, making it the ideal choice for businesses across

the GCC.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry.

Accredited by the FTA and the ZATCA, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the

last decade and has helped over 67,000 businesses in the country with their accounting,

inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally's simple yet powerful

products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breakingtechnology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovationand leadership. With the trust of over 2.5 million businesses worldwide, it caters to morethan 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.



