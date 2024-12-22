Tally Solutions Unveils Its Latest Campaign 'Perfectly Simple' Highlighting The Comprehensive Capabilities Of Tallyprime
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 22 December 2024: Tally Solutions, a leading technology company providing business
management software for small and medium businesses, launched its new digital campaign,
'Perfectly Simple'. The campaign features a series of dynamic digital films that bring to life
TallyPrime's intuitive and comprehensive business management and compliance capabilities, in
Arabic and English. The films are available on Tally's social and digital platforms like META, YouTube,
Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Designed to be user-friendly and adaptable, TallyPrime empowers businesses through its single
unified platform to efficiently handle various operational needs. Ihas simplified operations for over
2.5 million businesses across the globe regardless of industry, market, or size.
Focusing on everyday business situations, the films focus on TallyPrime's versatility as a
comprehensive solution for businesses that go beyond just accounting to include invoicing,
inventory management, reporting, compliance, and more. The films also showcase TallyPrime's
robust e-invoicing capabilities, developed to meet the requirements of both Phase 1 and Phase 2.
With TallyPrime, businesses can effortlessly generate error-free B2B and B2C e-invoices in both
English and Arabic in just a few clicks along with insightful reports and event logs.
"The Middle East is one of our key focused geographies, and we are continuously working towards
elevating the experience of entrepreneurs in this region. Running business operations can often
consume so much time that it prevents entrepreneurs from focusing on more strategic aspects of
their business. That's where TallyPrime makes a difference. These films highlight how TallyPrime
brings focus to smart digitization, offering an all-in-one solution that simplifies operations and helps
businesses thrive. With a strong emphasis on speed, simplicity, reliability, and flexibility-our core
non-functional requirements-TallyPrime not only streamlines processes and enhances productivity
but also supports businesses in both English and Arabic improving collaboration within the team and
across the ecosystem,” said Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer of Tally Solutions.
“We were determined to push our creative limits to conceptualize and execute the Tally films for the
Middle East market and make them unforgettable and authentic. Truly the most creatively
stimulating film campaign for us as a production,” said Abhishek Lamba, Director of Great Mountain
Picturehouse.
The campaign reinforces the brand's commitment to empowering businesses with user-friendly,
efficient tools that simplify business operations ensuring growth and compliance management in an
ever-evolving business landscape. With the growing importance of e-invoicing in KSA, TallyPrime's
solution stands out by meeting all regulatory requirements. It enables businesses to generate error-
free, compliant e-invoices in both Arabic and English, making it the ideal choice for businesses across
the GCC.
About Tally Software Solutions FZCO
Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry.
Accredited by the FTA and the ZATCA, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the
last decade and has helped over 67,000 businesses in the country with their accounting,
inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally's simple yet powerful
products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking
technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation
and leadership. With the trust of over 2.5 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more
than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.
