Eritrea: Ministry Of Labor And Social Welfare Activity Assessment Meeting

(MENAFN- APO Group)

At an activity assessment meeting held in Asmara on 19 and 20 December, Ms. Leul Gebreab, of and Social Welfare, emphasized that program implementation should be aligned with the mission, objectives, and vision of the Ministry.

According to reports presented at the meeting, in 2024, the disbursed over 144 million Nakfa to the families of martyrs. Additionally, over 6.6 million Nakfa, contributed by Diaspora nationals, was distributed to 1,177 families of martyrs.

The report also highlighted that over 46 million Nakfa was spent in support of war-disabled veterans, and more than one million Nakfa was allocated to support orphans and HIV/AIDS victims. Sustainable awareness-raising activities have been conducted to educate the public on the negative effects of female genital mutilation and underage marriages.

Regarding labor relations, the report noted that out of 2,438 cases, 96% were resolved through reconciliation.

Participants conducted an extensive discussion on the presented report and the plan of action for 2025.

Ms. Leul Gebreab emphasized the importance of making judicious use of available resources to address social challenges. She also urged the regions to preserve the achievements made in eradicating female genital mutilation and underage marriages and to follow the example set by the Anseba region in declaring itself free of female genital mutilation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.