Iranian ambassador encourages partnership in discussions with Sweden FM

(MENAFN) The Iranian envoy to Stockholm, Hojatollah Faghani, has encountered with Sweden's Foreign Minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, to talk about profits for extending collaboration and resolving local advances.



Throughout the gathering on Friday, the two sides addressed methods to strengthen political and economic relations while highlighting the significance of constructive dialogue on troubles of bilateral interest.



Hojatollah Faghani formally expected his part as the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sweden past month. His selection was noticeable by an official formality at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on November 15, where he displayed his authorizations to King Carl XVI Gustaf.



Throughout his interview with the King, Ambassador Faghani emphasized the 400-year history of relations and collaborations among Iran as well as Sweden. The speech also involved possible fields of partnership in many different sectors, indicating to the lasting relation among both countries. The ambassador also highlighted his goals and main initiatives for deepening bonds throughout his tenure.

