Drones Attacked Oil Depot In Oryol Region Of Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 22, drones attacked the Stalevyi Kin oil depot in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Russian service of the BBC , Ukrinform reports.

The attack on the oil depot was confirmed by the head of the Russian region.

“Currently, the Oryol region is once again experiencing a massive hostile UAV attack, which resulted in another fire at the infrastructure facility in the village of Stalevyi Kin,” said Oryol Governor Andrey Klitschkov.

Initially, the attack was reported by local residents, and at least one tank was on fire, the ASTRA telegram channel reports.

Klitschko wrote that the fire was soon extinguished.

It is noted that this is the second attack in a week. On December 14, Klitschkov said that a“massive attack” by drones had caused a fuel fire at an infrastructure facility.

The Stalevyi Kin oil depot is a facility that serves the Druzhba oil pipeline.

In total, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, on Sunday night, Russian air defense systems allegedly shot down 42 Ukrainian drones: 20 drones - over the territory of the Oryol region, eight UAVs - in the skies over the Rostov and Bryansk regions, five - over the Kursk region, and one - over the territory of the Krasnodar region.

In Rostov region, according to the head of the region, Yuriy Slyusar, drones were shot down near Taganrog and Novoshakhtinsk, which also has a refinery. Residents of Rostov reported sounds similar to explosions in the sky above the city.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of December 19, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region, Russia, as a result of a drone attack.

This information was later confirmed by the Ukrainian General Staff, noting that the Novoshakhtynsk refinery plays an important role for the defense industry of the Russian Federation.

