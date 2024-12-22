The Saudi Arabian Football Federation bids farewell to Monika Staab, inspirational leader of Saudi Arabian women’s football

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 20th December 2024: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) today announces the departure of The Saudi Women’s Football Department Technical Director, Monika Staab after more than 3 years of service and inspiring a new era for women’s football in the Kingdom.



Staab joined SAFF in August 2021 and has been responsible for helping lead the Federation’s women’s strategy to inspire growth both on pitch and off, including acting as Head Coach of the country’s first women’s national team. Her responsibilities continued to broaden when in February 2023 she was appointed Technical Director of the women’s department.



Staab will leave her role today, leaving a legacy that includes many landmarks and achievements including:



• Acting as the first Head Coach of Saudi Arabia’s first women’s national team

• Managing the team’s first ever match and win, 2-0 against Seychelles in February 2022

• The launch of the country’s first women’s regional league in 2021 and women’s national football championship in 2022

• The introduction of Under 17s and Under 20s national teams

• First ever FIFA ranking in March 2023



Earlier this month, the national team achieved its highest ever FIFA ranking – 166th – and will soon begin its efforts to qualify for the AFC Women's Asian Cup.



Lamia Bahaian, Vice President of SAFF, said: “We bid farewell to Monika and thank her for helping to transform women’s football across Saudi Arabia. Her vision, her passion and her tenacity has inspired us all. There are young girls across Saudi Arabia that are now playing football at all levels thanks to the work she has done and the impact she’s had. Although her time with SAFF has drawn to a close, her legacy will continue for generations.”



Bayan Sadagah, Women’s National Team captain said: “Monika has inspired both myself and all my team mates to believe in ourselves and our team. Our journey as a team is inspiring so many girls across the country to play and follow football and I know we all wish her all the very best for the future.”



Women’s football is one of SAFF’s key strategic pillars as the Federation aims to grow football at all levels across Saudi and beyond. The women’s game in Saudi continues to grow at an exponential rate with over 70,000 schoolgirls now playing in the Kingdom.





