Russia's 70 MW FNPP Can Power A City With 1 Lakh Residents

The world's only floating nuclear power (FNPP), Academic Lomonosov, owned by Rosatom, has the potential to meet the electricity demand of a city with up to 100,000 residents. As of December 19, 2024, the FNPP has supplied approximately 978 million kWh of electricity to an hub in Chukotka, an easternmost region in Russia. The plant has a design capacity of 429 million kWh per year.

Academic Lomonosov delivers approximately 70 MW of electricity to the grid when operating without heat energy output. In its maximum heat generation mode, it provides around 44 MW.

During its first year of operations in 2020, the floating plant generated 127 million kWh of electricity. Following a rise in demand, it gradually increased its production, which grew to 250 million kWh in 2024. One of the key roles of the power plant is to provide a stable energy supply for large-scale mining projects in the region.

Five years of successful Arctic and Far North operations have given Rosatom invaluable expertise in managing such facilities. This experience has laid the foundation for Rosatom's new projects in small nuclear power plants using Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. Rosatom is working on a new floating nuclear power plant with four reactors in Chukotka and a land-based small nuclear power plant in Yakutia, Russia.

Academic Lomonosov is a project of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Rosatom's Electric Power Division.