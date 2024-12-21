St Lucia’S Political Dogma, Crime, And Lawlessness Exhibit Top-To-Bottom ‘Smoking Mirrors’

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

The potpourri of Saint Lucia's surmountable troubles inclusive of dogma, crime, lawlessness and policy sloppiness continues to shed light on the natural ills of a decaying society from top-to-bottom, ' smoking mirrors '!

Malapropisms are often described as errors in natural speech, either unintentionally or for comedic effect, resulting in nonsensical, often humorous utterances.

The recent endeavoured instructions to the and security services outside the hierarchal structure of political authority with responsibility for national security and/or clearly defined instructions from the national security apparatus, cannot be swapped by an ostensibly“de facto” undertaking.

The semantics is a thumbs-down to the symmetry of dotishness, foolishness and jackastry. The attributes, of which synonymously termed“Dogberryism” – humorous effect, and/or“political tomfoolery” – foolish or ridiculous behaviour to combobulate.

The prime minister and minister for national security, Philip J. Pierre, and the acting police commission Verne Garde, have a joint obligation to correct the ludicrous, yet important aspects of errors, the broader definition of their authority and that of national security.

The security of Saint Lucia needs the injecting of backbone and leadership, complemented with specific gravitas and authority to communicate and enforce statutes, across all agencies.

It is improper that non-authorized instructions, applicable to law and order are exhibited as authority and correctness.

The pronouncements and commands are unlawful, especially when it is uttered by a sitting legislator. Listen here !



The reasons are that the elements of the national security creed and doctrine are uncorroborated. The basic principles of security access, authentication, authorization, and accounting are absent.

Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; as such, the fundamentals of human rights must be observed.

In the decency of democracy, society, and policy, institutional structure is paramount, and one is not expected to usurp authority, and should that situation arise, a response is ordinary. Not optional!

The aggression towards crime, and lawlessness, albeit, desirable, is tardily and haphazard. It is being done outside the thought process applicable to strategy and policy, and the application of law and human psychology. Hence, a national solution to self-inflecting maladies that confront Saint Lucia exists from the top of the chain to the bottom and has non-remedial competence.

“Lessons are never learnt, so yes, sadly, history will constantly keep repeating itself,” remarked a noted historian, in a conversation Saturday morning in Constitutional Park, explicit to the political dogma, crime, and lawlessness that permeates Saint Lucia.

Is there another Operation Restore Confidence ( ORC ) and a hitlist in the making? He whispered in my ear:“Will history repeat itself?

On reflection, perhaps the ghost of IMPACS hunts Saint Lucia .

“The crime problem in Saint Lucia is facilitated by corrupt politicians/government officials, business persons and police officers.”

“Saint Lucia is at the junction of lawlessness and the ungovernable. No government can advance the security of Saint Lucia without facing up to IMPACS.” ~ CNG Insights. It is instructive that IMPACS/ORC/Leahy Law has returned a trojan horse to the political and security administration of Saint Lucia.

And with regards to 'Gangster paradise ': Crime is big business in Saint Lucia, as chronicled:

“Crime is now big business in Saint Lucia, there are persons who are known hitmen in Saint Lucia and these guys will not hesitate, if they get the right amount of money, to put a hit on you.” - Operation Restore Confidence (ORC) suggests that, “the crime problem in Saint Lucia is facilitated by corrupt politicians/government officials, business persons and police officers.” Kenny Anthony added, “We cannot continue in a situation where we are viewed as a pariah state by our partners in the fight against crime and lawlessness.”

Last month, its was observed that Saint Lucia continues to be at the mercy of criminal , attributed to white and blue-collar crimes on the island that are systemic and at epidemic proportions.

The recent address by Special Prosecutor Robert Innocent is instructive, and as noted, on the anniversary of the appointment of Robert Innocent (November 20) to“the crucial position of Special Prosecutor,” holds special significance .“This appointment underscores the government's unwavering commitment to addressing cases of misconduct and combating various forms of corruption by persons holding public office.” ~ OPM .

So while some are“bright, but not shining,” unlawful instructions to the security forces at any level should be chronicled and explained in the national interest.

It is unacceptable not to be held accountable and to seemingly create the illusion of being“infallible in the foundation of knowledge” –“an illusion of course” according to a police sergeant“in a clown country where a Jack is a King,” and“the leadership of the country are once again, asleep at the wheel.”

It brings to mind the story of Charles Dicken's“Little Boy Joe” in the remote Australian outback, surrounded by aboriginals, colonials, ex-convicts, ex-soldiers, and very few women.”

So, it is not by accident that Saint Lucia is still greaving to the acceptance that has become the“undistinguished fingers” of parliament and cabinet, talking liberally and out of turn.

Is the universe plausibly returning its wrath?

The presumption of innocence and the great expectations of changes that were desirable, seem supplanted by despair, shame and a state of regress.

It brings no joy to reflect on the state of play, but 'smoking mirrors' have evaporated!

Monica Fevrier

