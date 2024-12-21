Swiss Solidarity Donations To Tackle Child Abuse Top CHF4 Million
Date
12/21/2024 2:16:21 PM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), has raised over CHF4 million ($4.3 million) in a solidarity campaign for abused children. Donations collected between December 16-20 will be invested in Switzerland, the Sahel and South Asia.
This content was published on
December 21, 2024 - 11:41
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Plus de 4 millions de francs donnés pour les enfants maltraités
Original
Read more: Plus de 4 millions de francs donnés pour les enfants maltraité
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The solidarity campaignExternal link , which ended at 7 pm on Friday, raised CHF4.027 million in donations, Swiss Solidarity said in a press release on Friday evening. Some 190 well-known personalities took part in more than 70 hours of live coverage on SBC media channels and platforms.
In the 9th addition of the campaign, the charity's aim was to raise awareness of all forms of child abuse, including physical, sexual and psychological violence.
In Switzerland, part of the money raised will be used to provide emergency shelters and support for children who have been abused, noted the press release. Donations will also be used to prevent violence by supporting vulnerable families.
In the Sahel and South Asia, donations will be used to protect children from abuse, early marriage and child labour. They will also be used to help children go to school.
MENAFN21122024000210011054ID1109019775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.