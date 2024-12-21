Swiss Solidarity Donations To Tackle Child Abuse Top CHF4 Million

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), has raised over CHF4 million ($4.3 million) in a solidarity campaign for abused children. Donations collected between December 16-20 will be invested in Switzerland, the Sahel and South Asia.

This content was published on December 21, 2024 - 11:41 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The solidarity campaignExternal link , which ended at 7 pm on Friday, raised CHF4.027 million in donations, Swiss Solidarity said in a press release on Friday evening. Some 190 well-known personalities took part in more than 70 hours of live coverage on SBC media channels and platforms.

In the 9th addition of the campaign, the charity's aim was to raise awareness of all forms of child abuse, including physical, sexual and psychological violence.

In Switzerland, part of the money raised will be used to provide emergency shelters and support for children who have been abused, noted the press release. Donations will also be used to prevent violence by supporting vulnerable families.

In the Sahel and South Asia, donations will be used to protect children from abuse, early marriage and child labour. They will also be used to help children go to school.