Jordan Condemns Market Attack In Magdeburg, Expresses Solidarity With Germany
Date
12/21/2024 2:12:58 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry condemned on Saturday the vehicle -ramming incident that occurred at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, eastern Germany on Friday, which resulted in several casualties and injuries.
The incident left between 60 and 80 people injured in chaotic scenes that authorities are treating as a suspected attack.
The Ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's solidarity with Germany and its absolute condemnation of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security, spreading fear among civilians, and disrupting peace.
Qudah expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies to the government and people of Germany and to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.
He also said that the Ministry, through its Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate and the Jordanian Embassy in Berlin, is following up on the conditions of Jordanians in Magdeburg.
He assured that all Jordanians residing in or present in Magdeburg are safe and unharmed.
MENAFN21122024000028011005ID1109019769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.