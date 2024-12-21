Jordan Condemns Market Attack In Magdeburg, Expresses Solidarity With Germany

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign condemned on Saturday the vehicle -ramming incident that occurred at a Christmas in Magdeburg, eastern Germany on Friday, which resulted in several casualties and injuries.

The incident left between 60 and 80 people in chaotic scenes that authorities are treating as a suspected attack.

The Ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's solidarity with Germany and its absolute condemnation of all forms of violence and aimed at destabilizing security, spreading fear among civilians, and disrupting peace.

Qudah expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies to the government and people of Germany and to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

He also said that the Ministry, through its Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate and the Jordanian Embassy in Berlin, is following up on the conditions of Jordanians in Magdeburg.

He assured that all Jordanians residing in or present in Magdeburg are safe and unharmed.