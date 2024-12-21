HMC In Collaboration With PHCC Expands Mental Health Services In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Mental Service (MHS) and the Primary Corporation (PHCC) have announced the expansion of its specialist, integrated mental healthcare clinics in 24 specialist clinics within a primary healthcare facilities, building on a joint commitment to improving access to mental health services and reducing the stigma associated with it.

MHS, in collaboration with the PHCC will, this month, launch additional specialist clinics within PHCC facilities, providing easier access to assessment, and care for a range of mental health conditions for patients.

The health centres to launch the facility are Al Waab Health Centre; Al Sadd Health Centre; Al Mashaf Health Centre; Qatar University Health Centre and Al Wajba Health Centre

Dr Majid al-Abdulla, chairman of psychiatry, HMC, emphasised the importance of this initiative :“Not only is this expansion a benefit to patients, it provides us with the opportunity to complete the redevelopment of our Hospital on Salwa Road. I held my first clinic at Al Saad Health Centre and was delighted with the way I was received in the centre and the very smooth running of my clinic. My patients were very happy with the new arrangements, we are keen to continue to work together to build on the early success.”

Dr Samya al-Abdulla, senior consultant family physician and executive director of operations, PHCC explained:“By integrating Specialist Mental Health services within primary care, patients benefit from a holistic approach to health. This model allows for simultaneous management of both physical and mental health issues, leading to better health outcomes. The expansion of clinics means that more individuals can access mental health care without the barriers often associated with such specialised services. Patients can easily receive timely assessments and interventions, reducing wait times and improving quality of care.”

Dr Samya al-Abdulla also noted:“This expansion is a crucial step in our mission to provide accessible and comprehensive healthcare services. By integrating psychiatry into our primary care clinics, we are not only improving access to mental health services but, ensuring that our patients receive the care they deserve. The partnership between PHCC and HMC Mental Health Service has been instrumental in facilitating this expansion, ensuring that patients have greater access to essential services in a familiar and supportive environment.”

Iain Tulley, chief executive officer of HMC's Mental Health Service, emphasised the value of this collaboration :“Our partnership with the PHCC underscores our shared vision for integrated healthcare delivery. It ensures that patients continue to receive seamless, high-quality mental health care while fostering innovation and collaboration between primary and specialised services. We are grateful to our PHCC colleagues for the shared commitment in improving mental health care across Qatar.”

The continued collaboration between HMC and the PHCC to deliver mental health services is a critical step in providing contemporary and comprehensive integrated mental health services to ensure easier access to care for patients.

