Analysts discuss challenges and strategies for Qatar's energy sector sustainability.

(MENAFN) Analysts joining the Qatar Industry Seminar in Doha have highlighted some of the important issues the energy field is going to experience in the upcoming years and addressed the mitigation measures that are going to be essential to guarantee the industry’s remained sustainability, profitability as well as growth.



The occasion, which was arranged by Marsh, the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor and business of Marsh McLennan (MMC), observed several of main topics, such as possible threats for 2025-2030, emerging HR primacies, new methods to risk management as well as the significance of climate flexibility.



Asaad Qassas, Head Executive Officer of Marsh McLennan Qatar, highlighted that the energy divisio in Qatar has been a main focus for the MMC Group. He pointed out the significance of convening specialists and physicians in Doha to discover the wider landscape of risk management, specifically in light of the international issues facing the industry.



Qassas showed that Qatar is dignified to enter a new era characterized by both threats as well as chances, leveraging its essential role as a leader in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market while also resolving rising climate risks, cyber-attacks, as well as market instabilities.

