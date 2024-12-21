Ras Abrouq Offers Opulent Desert Tourism Activities

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With an array of shows, iconic limestone rock formations, safaris and cuisine, Ras Abrouq is beckoning explorers to lend an experience of opulent desert tourism. Touted to be the first of its kind desert activation by Qatar Tourism, the Ras Abrouq landscape strikes visitors with the topography of unusual rock formations, plateaus and coastline. To run until January 18, the desert event activation at Ras Abrouq is recording visitors who are enthralled by the blend of cultural gala, cuisine, games and adventure.



“Ras Abrouq is captivating indeed. The desert off-driving while enjoying the natural surroundings gives a feel of immersing in the serene beauty of the desert. It's all about experiencing the blend of adventure and tranquility,” said Mohamed Jaseem, who drove from Doha to Ras Abrouq on Saturday.



Located on the edge of the UNESCO-protected Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve, Ras Abrouq is the northernmost extension of the Zekreet Peninsula. With a beach, the prehistoric landscape has various archaeological sites with remains of ancient human occupation and the presence of semi-nomadic tribes.



The beautiful and iconic rock formations at Ras Abrouq draw many tourists as well as scholars. The unusual landscape of white cliffs with soft limestone layers impress the visitors. And the mushroom-shaped hills adore the much preserved archaeological sites here. Most parts of the peninsula are protected and are dedicated to a nature reserve for wild deer.



With the activation of the event, the unique destination offers relaxation and cultural experiences. Visitors can enjoy wellness activities, dining, music and cultural activities at affordable prices.



Visitors can explore immersive zones, including Our Habitas Resort, The Desert Escape, Film City, Wildlife Park, and the Glamping Zone. Highlights range from hot air balloon rides, which are weekly scheduled, to daily camel parades. QT has also incorporated cultural installations, live performances and educational workshops enabling the visitors to connect with Qatar's heritage.



With a coffee shop, gift shop and an exhibition, the Film City offers a variety of family-oriented activities. Wildlife park rides, camel, pony, and horse rides are also available. Along with children's workshops, traditional Qatari installations such as the Al Hosh majlis and live performances, mystic storytelling and the Desert Mirage Dance are also lined up.



The Wildlife Park offers safari-like experiences with camel and horse routes allowing guests to explore the animal zones while the Glamping Zone provides a luxurious family-friendly desert camping experience. The zone has relaxation facilities, tents and outdoor lounges.



The Desert Escape features a variety of activities. They include hot air balloon rides, trampolines, archery, and stargazing. Acrobatic shows and falcon demonstrations, roaming parades and kids' treasure hunts are among the highlights.



Our Habitas offers a variety of affordable packages, including options for weekdays, weekends, half-day passes, one-day passes, and wellness passes. Specialised packages featuring stargazing, hot air balloon rides, and more are also available.

