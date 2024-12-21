Anger And Sadness In Croatia After A School Stabbing Attack

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Zagreb: Croatia's capital Zagreb responded with shock Saturday to an unprecedented stabbing attack at a school that killed a seven-year-old and three others.

Since early morning, residents have been lighting candles and leaving messages of condolences near the school where the incident happened.

On Friday morning, a 19-year-old man entered the school and allegedly stabbed four people and injured himself before being arrested.

According to the authorities, the injured, who included a female teacher who tried to stop the attacker, are in stable condition and are being treated in different Zagreb hospitals.

"Unfortunately, this tragedy that we are all collectively experiencing is an indication that the relevant education systems have not taken the necessary measures to enable the implementation of a protection system for our school", the parents council of the school said in a statement on Saturday.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said there appeared to be no ideological motive behind the attack which most likely "occurred due to the health disorder of the young adult who committed this act".

He announced Friday night that "mandatory locks will be installed to ensure that there are no more situations where someone enters schools without there being any technical staff to monitor the entry of someone who is not a student".

Parents and teachers have said such measures are overdue, and that guards should be stationed in schools.

"Unfortunately, the measures came too late. It's not that we couldn't have reacted earlier. As employees and as a union, we have already warned that something needs to be done to protect the safety of students and employees," teacher Marija Veronkica Cvjetkovic told local media.

Three educational trade unions have called for a silent march Monday under the banner "For safe schools" in the centre of Zagreb, while parents have planned protests on January 7 when schools resume after the holidays.