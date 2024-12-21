HTS leader Al-Jolani calls for lifting of sanctions on Syria during US diplomatic meeting

(MENAFN) Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), called for the removal of sanctions imposed on Syria during a meeting with a delegation led by Barbara Leaf, the top US for the Middle East.



The meeting, held in Damascus, saw al-Jolani urge his interlocutors to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction at all levels, according to a statement released on Friday by the Military Operations Command, which was involved in overthrowing the Baath in Syria.



Al-Jolani emphasized that the Syrian people maintain a neutral stance toward all regional actors and stressed the importance of providing them with the opportunity to rebuild from the devastation caused by the ongoing conflict.



He underscored the significant role the Syrian people have played in resisting the Bashar Assad regime, protecting the region from chaos, and preventing foreign interference.



Al-Jolani also called for a new era free from war and conflict, highlighting the need to bring war criminals and former regime officials to justice and hold them accountable for their actions.

